PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,015 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8,278.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 863,732 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $23,959,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 375.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 555,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 438,859 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

