Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

