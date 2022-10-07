PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Decreased by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 4.0% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.9 %

PEP stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.