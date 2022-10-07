PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,869,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $162.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

