PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

