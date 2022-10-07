Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $207,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9 %

PH stock opened at $260.93 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

