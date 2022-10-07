Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $482.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.63.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

