Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $92.61 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $174.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

