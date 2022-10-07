Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190,864 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 81,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Blackstone by 95.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 163,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 79,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 5.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

