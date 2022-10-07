Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXN opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $14.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio ( NYSE:NXN Get Rating ) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

