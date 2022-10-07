Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:NMT opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $16.00.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
