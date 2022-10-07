Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NMT opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

