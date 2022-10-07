Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Trading Down 3.8 %

AT&T stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

