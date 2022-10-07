Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.30.

NYSE:NSC opened at $218.93 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $209.59 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.79 and a 200-day moving average of $244.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

