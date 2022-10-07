MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $929.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $918.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $886.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,711.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

