LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 111.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.
LTC Properties Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of LTC stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15.
In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
