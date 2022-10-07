LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 111.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

LTC Properties Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LTC stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have commented on LTC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

