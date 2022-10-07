Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $84.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

