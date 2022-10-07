Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
Lamb Weston Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LW opened at $82.73 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston
In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
