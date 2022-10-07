Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $82.73 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

