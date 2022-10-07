KBC Group NV Sells 4,447 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Sysco worth $41,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

