Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 42,858 shares.The stock last traded at $171.60 and had previously closed at $174.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Kadant from $248.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average is $186.40.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $221.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 521.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2,063.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 10.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 259,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.