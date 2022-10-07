iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 126,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,748,100 shares.The stock last traded at $114.52 and had previously closed at $115.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average of $119.03.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.