iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 126,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,748,100 shares.The stock last traded at $114.52 and had previously closed at $115.12.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average of $119.03.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
