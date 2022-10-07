Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 175,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,036,489 shares.The stock last traded at $29.98 and had previously closed at $29.60.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 48.1% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 32.2% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 87.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,345,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,744,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

