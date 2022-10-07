Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 453 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,148,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,867,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $107.49 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $158.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.11.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

