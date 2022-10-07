Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,655,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,178,000 after purchasing an additional 428,114 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,515,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,214,000 after acquiring an additional 245,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 87.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 268,423 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 887.7% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 460,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONL stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

