Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

