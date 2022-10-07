Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -166.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -2,665.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMBP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Articles

