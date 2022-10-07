Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 544 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Endava were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 23.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 25,025.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DAVA. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Endava Stock Performance

Endava Profile

DAVA opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $101.40. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

