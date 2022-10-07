Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $929.18 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,711.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $918.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $886.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.