Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 93.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Insider Activity

Redfin Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

