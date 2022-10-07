Insider Buying: Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) Director Robert Michael Carey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

Shares of TAYD opened at $11.10 on Friday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 101,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Taylor Devices

Separately, TheStreet raised Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

