Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,155 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.20% of Fortive worth $39,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fortive by 15.0% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

