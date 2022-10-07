First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 313,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.