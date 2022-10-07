First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $39,756,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,298 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TechTarget by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 142,094 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $11,451,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,343 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.93 and a beta of 1.00. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.93 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

