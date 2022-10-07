Excalibur Management Corp Sells 29 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $374.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.50 and its 200 day moving average is $407.31.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
