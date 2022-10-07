DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

