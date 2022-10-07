Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $80,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

DUK stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $90.65 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.