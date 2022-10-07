Corbenic Partners LLC Buys 969 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.3% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

