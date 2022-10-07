Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,894,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,905 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $592,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

