Capital Performance Advisors LLP Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,308,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $374.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.31.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

