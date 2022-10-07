Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $174.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

