Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

