Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 512,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 235,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,811,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 28,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.5 %

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $519.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $396.71 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

