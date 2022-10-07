Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

