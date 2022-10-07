Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Down to $6.21

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $5.96. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.46 million and a P/E ratio of 37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 2.87%. Research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

