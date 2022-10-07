Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,015 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $200.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

