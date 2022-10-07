BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MVT opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

