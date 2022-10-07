BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MVT)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MVT opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.