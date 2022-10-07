BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DSU opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 429,486 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading

