BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of DSU opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $12.50.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.