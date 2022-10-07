Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Price Target at $71.56

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

