AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 530,995 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,995 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $64,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,499,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,809,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 17.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PepsiCo by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 245,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,973,000 after buying an additional 134,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average of $169.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.