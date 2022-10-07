AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 36,952 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,952 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.17.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

