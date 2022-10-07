AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 190,032 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,032 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,566,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,683,000 after buying an additional 258,204 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE CL opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

